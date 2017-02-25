Burglars Rip Gold Chain From 63-Year-Old Woman’s Neck Inside Her Roslyn Heights Home

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police are searching for a group of men who broke into a Roslyn Heights residence and robbed a 63-year-old woman inside.

Police said the four men entered the Sherwood Lane home through an unlocked side door around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Mariam Mizrahi told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzone she was resting when she heard someone rustling around the house.

One of the men, wearing a red jacket, threatened Mizrahi, while another held her down and ripped a gold chain from her neck, police said. A third man stole $800 from her purse.

Mizrahi’s 66-year-old husband was also home at the time, but he was sleeping in a different part of the house, police said.

Neighbors said burglars have targeted properties there in the past, but never when someone was home.

“I guess people are targeting these homes that are in a fairly affluent area, not too far from the highway,” one man said.

“Taking money is one thing, but hurting people, that’s scary stuff,” another resident added.

Mizrahi was not hurt.

Police described the suspects as four black men. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.