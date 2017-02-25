CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Police: Man Robs Brooklyn Surgical Supply Store, Beats Worker

February 25, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Brownsville, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a man police say robbed a Brooklyn store at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Police say a man walked into the Belmont Medical & Surgical Supply Store at 14 Belmont Ave. in Brownsville just before 4:00 pm and demanded money from two store employees.

The suspect beat a 28-year-old female employee who refused to comply before the second employee handed over $80, according to police.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction and is described as a black male between 40 and 50 years of age, approximately 5’11” tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing beige work boots, blue jeans, a brown jacket, and a brown skull cap with a light brown stripe.

Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper’s Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia