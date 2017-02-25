Police: Man Robs Brooklyn Surgical Supply Store, Beats Worker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a man police say robbed a Brooklyn store at gunpoint Friday afternoon.
Police say a man walked into the Belmont Medical & Surgical Supply Store at 14 Belmont Ave. in Brownsville just before 4:00 pm and demanded money from two store employees.
The suspect beat a 28-year-old female employee who refused to comply before the second employee handed over $80, according to police.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries.
The suspect took off in an unknown direction and is described as a black male between 40 and 50 years of age, approximately 5’11” tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing beige work boots, blue jeans, a brown jacket, and a brown skull cap with a light brown stripe.
Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper’s Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).