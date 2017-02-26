2/26 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning, folks! It’ll be a much quieter, drier, and colder day across the area…about 20 degrees colder for most! It’ll be bright & breezy, so our high temps in the low 40s will feel like the 30s. So it will be chilly out there, but the blue skies will make it look beautiful.
Monday will be a day of change as we start off with tons of sunshine…but clouds roll in through the day ahead of a frontal system approaching from the west. The day looks dry though, and it will be warmer with temps in the low 50s.
Expect a gray day on Tuesday with temps in the mid 50s, along with a chance for light rain during the day.
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!