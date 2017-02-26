LI Man Dies After Vehicle Plunges Into Connecticut River, Authorities Say

WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a river in Connecticut on Friday afternoon, authorities say.
Westport police were called to the Saugatuck River after a witness heard a woman’s screams coming from the water at around 7:40 p.m. Authorities were able to pull the struggling woman from the river, and began to search for the 76-year-old man who the victim said was also in the car.
Authorities found the man, identified as Richard Lamendola, of Syosset, around a half an hour later, struggling in the river near Bridge Street Bridge. He was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The woman was also transported to Norwalk Hospital. The status of her condition was not immediately known.
Authorities say the car crashed into the river at the State Boat Launch off of Elaine road.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.