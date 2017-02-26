Four Suspects Sought In Queens Robbery, Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating several men in connection to a robbery that occurred in Ozone Park last week.
Police say around 11:20 pm Feb. 19 in the vicinity of 77th Street and 95th Avenue, the four suspects surrounded a 32-year-old male victim and assaulted him.
The men made off with his transistor radio and his earphones and fled westbound on 95th Avenue, according to police.
The victim suffered lacerations to his face.
The suspects are described as black, between the ages of 16 and 20, and between 5’7″ and 5’10” in height. They were last seen wearing dark colored clothing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.