Large Brawl Sparks Panic At Willowbrook Mall

February 26, 2017 6:59 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Wayne, Willowbrook Mall

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Willowbrook Mall was evacuated Sunday afternoon because of a large fight in the food court.

Video posted to social media shows police at the mall, running with guns in hand. Other clips show shoppers scrambling to get out of the mall.

Sources tell CBS2 two fights broke out between teenagers. Witnesses thought they heard gunshots, but police confirm there was no shooting. Investigators say it was probably the sound of flying chairs hitting the floor.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia