Large Brawl Sparks Panic At Willowbrook Mall

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Willowbrook Mall was evacuated Sunday afternoon because of a large fight in the food court.
Video posted to social media shows police at the mall, running with guns in hand. Other clips show shoppers scrambling to get out of the mall.
Sources tell CBS2 two fights broke out between teenagers. Witnesses thought they heard gunshots, but police confirm there was no shooting. Investigators say it was probably the sound of flying chairs hitting the floor.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.