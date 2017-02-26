LI Man Charged With Leaving Scene Of Fatal DWI Crash

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island police have arrested a second man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in Nassau County earlier this week.
Areefeen Hirji, 19, of Muttontown, is expected to appear in Hempstead court Sunday.
Investigators say two cars collided just before midnight on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 44 in Syosset, causing one car to slam into the guardrail.
A passenger died after he was tossed from the car, authorities said.
Jonnathan Santos, 20, of Manhasset, was also arrested in connection to the case and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI.