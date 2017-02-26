Cold Snap Hits NYC After Burst Of Warm Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! It was a cold shock to the system this morning after days of temps in the 60s and 70s! Expect sunshine this afternoon with temps only hitting the upper 30s and low 40s, but stiff breezes will make it feel like the 30s. Winter isn’t dead just yet!
Tomorrow will be a much milder day with a mix of sun and clouds. There will still be some breezes around, so with temps in the low 50s, it’ll feel quite pleasant.
Tuesday will be a gray day with some showers from time to time, and slightly warmer with temps reaching the mid 50s.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!