NYPD Honors Ed Byrne, Officer Killed In Line Of Duty 29 Years Ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of NYPD officers gathered early Sunday morning to honor the death of rookie cop Edward Byrne, who was killed nearly three decades ago.
The 22-year-old was shot and killed as he sat in his patrol car while guarding the home of a witness in a drug case in Jamaica, Queens on Feb. 26, 1988, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
Byrne was one of seven officers to die in the line of duty that year, Miller reported.
NYPD officers gathered at the street corner where Byrne was shot shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.
“Eddie was killed her only five days after his 22nd birthday,” Larry, Byrne’s brother said. “It was meant by an imprisoned violent drug dealer to be an act of intimidation against the police and the criminal justice system.”
A vintage patrol car sits at the intersection where Byrne was shot.
Four men involved in the killing were each sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. They went before the state parole board in October 2016.