Runaway Drone Crashes Through Kips Bay Apartment Window

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for answers as to why a drone went crashing through the window of a Manhattan apartment building.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reports, it was quite a scare for the woman who lives in the 27th floor apartment who was working on her computer when the errant drone crashed through her window.

The woman did not wish to go on camera, but her neighbors at 20 Waterside Plaza are speaking out and say they’re concerned.

Heidrum Pretzel lives directly above the apartment and said she was home when the drone made its crash landing.

“I just saw boop, something, then I heard somebody say ‘Oh my God,'” she said.

Pretzel adds that she immediately looked down and saw nothing, but her neighbor to the right feared the worst.

“She thought somebody jumped out of the window and I said ‘nobody jumped out of the window,'” Pretzel said, insisting she knew it was a drone. She says she saw it flying just moments before.

She tells CBS2 that she’s relieved nobody was hurt, and is hoping there are more regulations in place, especially with Amazon hoping to start making airborne deliveries with drones.

“If Amazon uses these I hope they will be careful and not fly into somebody’s window,” she said.

Police have recovered the drone but at this point still do not know who it belongs to.