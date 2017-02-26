DEVELOPING: Plane Crashes Into Trees Near Westhampton Beach Airport

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a plane carrying three people crashed into trees near Gabreski Airport late Sunday morning.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Navion F aircraft was practicing takeoffs and landings at the Westhampton airport when it crashed at around 11:40 a.m.
The names of the people on board the plane have not yet been released, the FAA said.
The condition of the people on the plane was not immediately known.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story develops.