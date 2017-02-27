Poll: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Approval Rating Up In New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A new Siena College poll suggests Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is enjoying his highest favorability ratings in two years.
The poll released Monday finds 60 percent of respondents view Cuomo favorably, compared to 34 percent who have an unfavorable opinion. That’s Cuomo’s highest rating since January 2015 and it’s up four percentage points since last month.
“Voters like Cuomo more now than at any time since his second term began. Maybe it’s because they like his 2017 agenda, or perhaps it’s a comparison with the President, or it might simply be because it’s been quiet the last few months on the corruption front. Whatever the reason, Cuomo is riding high with New Yorkers right now,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “Sixty percent of voters view him favorably, half give him a positive job performance rating and half say they are prepared to re-elect the Governor next year.”
Donald Trump fared worse, with 68 percent of respondents giving the Republican president’s performance a negative review and just 29 percent rating him favorably.
Greenberg says Cuomo’s popularity may be the result of such recent proposals as free tuition for middle-class students, or possibly because voters upset with Trump are seeing Cuomo more favorably.
The Feb. 19-23 telephone survey of 723 registered voters has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.
