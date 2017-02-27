New Jersey Advances Ban On Flavored E-Cigarettes

February 27, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Flavored E-Cigarette Ban, New Jersey State Assembly

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey State Assembly is another step closer to banning flavored electronic cigarettes.

An Assembly committee on Monday advanced the ban. It also approved a bill that would prohibit the use of coupons and promotional offers for tobacco and vapor products.

Current state law prohibits the sale or distribution of cigarettes that have a characterizing flavor other than tobacco, clove or menthol. However, the law does not prohibit the sale or distribution of electronic smoking devices, cartridges or other components, including liquid refills.

Violators would face an initial fine of $250 if the measure becomes law.

