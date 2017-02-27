CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Report: Knicks To Waive Guard Brandon Jennings

February 27, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Brandon Jennings, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the end, the Knicks are getting rid of a veteran player … but are getting nothing in return.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, New York was set to release guard Brandon Jennings on Monday, just a few days after failing to get anything done at the trade deadline.

Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract during the offseason, Jennings averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 58 games for New York, which is suffering through yet another disappointing season. The veteran guard came off the bench primarily, but did start 11 games.

According to Fanragsports.com, Jennings’ playmaking style did not mesh with team president Phil Jackson’s triangle offense, which the Knicks are now again emphasizing.

Jackson reportedly tried to trade Jennings prior to Thursday’s deadline, but was unable to find a taker. However, some are wondering why Jackson was unsuccessful. Jennings doesn’t figure to be a free agent for long, given his experience.

Jennings, who can play both backcourt positions, is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 assists during his nine-year NBA career.

According to multiple reports, the Knicks also reportedly shopped superstar forward Carmelo Anthony and former league MVP point guard Derrick Rose in the days leading up to the deadline, but were unable to get a deal done.

Wojnarowski later reported the Knicks were set to sign free agent guard Chasson Randle to take Jennings’ roster spot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia