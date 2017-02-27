Report: Knicks To Waive Guard Brandon Jennings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the end, the Knicks are getting rid of a veteran player … but are getting nothing in return.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, New York was set to release guard Brandon Jennings on Monday, just a few days after failing to get anything done at the trade deadline.

The New York Knicks are waiving guard Brandon Jennings, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract during the offseason, Jennings averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 58 games for New York, which is suffering through yet another disappointing season. The veteran guard came off the bench primarily, but did start 11 games.

According to Fanragsports.com, Jennings’ playmaking style did not mesh with team president Phil Jackson’s triangle offense, which the Knicks are now again emphasizing.

Jackson reportedly tried to trade Jennings prior to Thursday’s deadline, but was unable to find a taker. However, some are wondering why Jackson was unsuccessful. Jennings doesn’t figure to be a free agent for long, given his experience.

Good job finding a team willing to give up a future #2 or even a conditional pick for him, Phil. https://t.co/AajHcfJZHw — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) February 27, 2017

Jennings, who can play both backcourt positions, is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 assists during his nine-year NBA career.

According to multiple reports, the Knicks also reportedly shopped superstar forward Carmelo Anthony and former league MVP point guard Derrick Rose in the days leading up to the deadline, but were unable to get a deal done.

Wojnarowski later reported the Knicks were set to sign free agent guard Chasson Randle to take Jennings’ roster spot.