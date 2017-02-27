NYPD: Would-Be Robbers Attack Man With Paint Bucket In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men who they said attacked another man with a paint bucket during an attempted robbery in the Bronx.
The suspects came up to the 23-year-old victim and demanded money from him early Saturday morning on Overing Street in Westchester Square, police said.
When the victim said he had no money to give them, police say one of the men threw a paint bucket at him.
Three good Samaritans came to the victim’s aid, but the alleged attackers got away.
