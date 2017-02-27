Block: Regardless Of Criticisms, Fowler Played Like A Champion At Honda Classic

By Benjamin Block

Clichés are a language synonymous with sports jargon, but veteran play-by-play analyst Johnny Miller should have held himself to a higher standard when unfairly evaluating Rickie Fowler.

Fowler walked off the 17th green on Sunday at the Honda Classic with an unwavering demeanor and a commanding five-shot lead. On his way to the 18th tee and his fourth career win on the PGA Tour, Miller, who works for The Golf Channel and NBC Sports, dampened the 28-year-old’s coronation by blurting out that, “he has to learn to finish on Sundays like a true champion.”

Watching the telecast was Rory McIlroy, who makes his long-awaited return at this week’s WGC Mexico Championship, and in complete disbelief of Miller’s opinion, posted the following tweet.

Johnny still not impressed 😳 https://t.co/t6yMltdgqs — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) February 26, 2017

Fowler, who ended up winning by four strokes, led the field all week with stellar iron play, and was second best with the putter, which resulted in 21 birdies. But his finish on Sunday included four bogeys and a double bogey.

“Being out front and getting the job done, especially with giving some back and having to fight back with it,” was what Fowler said he was most impressed with.

So then, what is Miller’s definition of a “true champion?” And how exactly did Fowler fall short of his unilaterally antiquated and unfounded claim?

A little context from the man who played in Jack Nicklaus’s shadow his entire career could have at least rationalized the harsh observation.

Apparently Fowler’s resolve over the last few years, while McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson surpassed him in the world rankings and in collecting wins, doesn’t account for championship-caliber golf in Miller’s opinion.

The brand-savvy Fowler, who works tirelessly to be known more for how he plays than the garb he adorns, won big, and at a crucial time.

New world No. 1 Johnson, who skipped the Honda Classic to attend his World Junior Golf Championship, lapped the field last week at the Genesis Open. And fellow American standout Spieth won the week prior at Pebble Beach.

Before Sunday, Fowler had largely been defined by winning The Players Championship in 2015, finishing in the top-5 of all four majors in 2014 (something only Tiger Woods and Nicklaus have accomplished), and as someone who was plagued by an 0-for-4 career record when having a 54-hole lead.

His victory at the windy Nicklaus-designed course Sunday was his fourth win on the tour in 179 starts, and his seventh victory worldwide. It was also the earliest point in the calendar year that he has won a PGA event.

“Well, I started with a four-shot lead and I still won by four,” Fowler said, taking the high road in response to learning of Miller’s reaction. “I didn’t play great. It wasn’t a pretty round. But we got the job done. A win’s a win.”

It’s not as if Fowler hasn’t heard whispers surrounding his underachievement before, but these days the positive-minded Puma man has more people pulling for him than tearing him down.

“Tiger texted me last night and told me to go get it done,” said Fowler, the 2017 Honda Classic champion.

