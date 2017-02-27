Trader Joe’s Recalls Unsweetened Apple Sauce

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trader Joe’s is pulling some of its popular apple sauces because of “the potential presence of glass pieces in the product.”
The store is voluntarily recalling:
- Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with barcode number 00015905 and all best-before dates through Aug. 8, 2018.
- Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00194877 and all best-before dates through Oct. 6, 2018.
- Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00014359 and all best-before dates through Dec. 16, 2018.
“All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed,” the company said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”
Customers can return the product to a store for a refund.