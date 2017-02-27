Using Sunday’s Academy Awards Flub As A Lesson In Poise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Last night’s Oscars had social media buzzing, especially with children who woke up to see the best picture flub for the first time Monday morning.

Some people are taking the errant announcement heard ’round the world and turning it into a teaching moment.

“This is not a joke, they read the wrong thing,” La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz said on stage as the reality of the mix-up sunk in.

Like many children, nine-year-old Oliver Stern saw it all online Monday morning since it happened far after his bedtime.

“You’ve got to take in what happened and you gotta accept it,” he told CBS2’s Emily Smith.

Some parents say it’s a big opportunity to teach their children the value of poise.

Lyss Stern from Divamoms.com says Sunday’s flub says that it’s okay to lose sometimes.

“You can go home and cry later,” says parenting expert Erika Katz, “but if in the moment you can show you are a great sport there is nothing better.”

Dr. Bonnie Weil says there’s a bigger lesson in this for all of us.

“Immediately ask for help if something does not seem right,” she said. “Trust your first instinct if something seems wrong and announce it so it does not look like your mistake.”

Hollywood legend Warren Beatty clearly looked confused after opening the envelope but some thought it was all part of his humor.

But pop culture expert Adam Hanft says there are even more lessons at play.

“People often say Hollywood is all an act,” he told CBS2. “But what you saw last night is there is a level of generosity below the perception of manipulation. There was real emotion and real courage.”

Perhaps, Hanft says, a lesson is in there not just for children, but for all of us.