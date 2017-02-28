CBS2_header-logo
NYC’s Best Restaurants For Corned Beef And Cabbage

February 28, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat, Eat.See.Play, Tabitha Shiflett

By Tabitha Shiflett

For most, corned beef and cabbage is a hit or miss – you either love it or you hate it. But, regardless of your stance on this beefy braised sandwich, New York is definitely the place to go to find the best slice in town. Whether it’s paired with boiled cabbage or cut by the deli slicer, here are five of the best places to snag some serious beef.

More: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Guide | Best Irish Pubs In NYC | Celebrate Irish Culture In NYC

Marlow & Daughters

95 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 388-5700
www.marlowanddaughters.com

Marlow & Daughters works directly with small, local, family-owned slaughterhouses and farms, so you know you’re getting the best cut of meat at the best price. Butcher Tom Mylan calls his approach a “simple, pre-industrial style,” in which he cures the meat with rock salt and black pepper for 20 days. Marlow & Daughters also has a wide selection of seasonal vegetables.

(credit: nearys.com)

(credit: nearys.com)

Neary’s

358 East 57th St.,
New York, NY 10022
(212) 751-1434
www.nearys.com

Neary’s opened its doors on St. Patrick’s Day in 1967 and still reigns as one of the greatest Irish restaurants in New York today. Often referred to as the “Irish 21,” Jimmy Neary welcomes each of his guests with a welcoming smile and charming Irish personality. A few house specialties include corned beef and cabbage, prime rib, lamb chops, and other Irish classics.

Fleishers Craft Butchery

307 Wall St.
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 338-6666
www.fleishers.com

In 2004, Fleishers Craft Butchery reinvented the idea of the traditional, local butcher shop by combining traditional butchery skills with sustainable practices and modern food movement ideals. Fleishers’ butchers brine grass-fed beef for a week in sea salt, juniper berries, and organic herbs for a fresh, authentic taste. Customers can purchase corned beef by the pound for just $8.99.

Pastrami from Ben's Best. (credit: Yvo Sin)

Pastrami from Ben’s Best. (credit: Yvo Sin)

Ben’s Best

96-40 Queens Blvd.
Rego Park, NY 11374
(718) 897-1700
www.bensbest.com

More: Best Kosher Restaurants In NYC 

For more than 61 years, Ben’s Best has been serving up batches upon batches of corned beef the exact same way. According to Mr. Marty, “You take the beef, you pickle it for 21 days, you take it out, you boil it with some spices for a few hours, you eat it.” And, apparently Mr. Marty knows exactly what he’s talking about. Ben’s has been featured in an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and in “The Comedian” featuring Robert DeNiro.

(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

2nd Avenue Deli

162 East 33rdSt.
New York, NY 10016
(212) 689-9001
www.2ndavedeli.com

If anyone knows how to do corned beef, it’s the 2nd Avenue Deli. Customers can snag a corned beef sandwich for $13.75, or $29 for a pound.

