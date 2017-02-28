David Wright Back On The Shelf With Shoulder Woes

PORT SAINT LUCIE, F.L. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s certainly not what Mets fans want to hear just two weeks into this year’s spring training — the team’s captain is back on the shelf with lingering shoulder issues.

David Wright was hoping a healthy spring would get him back on the field after the past two seasons were ravaged by serious injuries.

Manager Terry Collins calls it a pretty big setback for the third baseman’s comeback, and now his hopes of being available for opening day are in jeopardy.

Wright, who was on a on a throwing program down in Port St. Lucie, flew back to have his shoulder examined. Reports are he has an impingement and will not be able to throw a baseball for a few weeks.

General Manager Sandy Alderson went on to say the muscles around Wright’s shoulder have not re-engaged since his surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck last June. He’s also had spinal stenosis, which has limited him to miss significant playing time the past two years.

Collins says Wright has already talked about the prospects of not playing third base because of his inability to throw long distances by saying “I think it’s time I get a first base glove.”

Jose Reyes is the likely candidate to replace Wright at third if the captain is unable to play the hot corner.

And then there’s the possibility of this latest setback being something the longtime Met may have to retire from. Wright still has four years left on his contract with $67 million owed to him, so for now he’s shut down and will be re-evaluated in two weeks’ time.

The seven-time All-Star, who is 34-years-old, has been limited to 75 regular-season games during the past two seasons because of injuries. Last season, he was batting .226 with seven homers, 14 RBIs and 55 strikeouts in 137 at-bats through May 27 when he was sidelined by neck pain.

