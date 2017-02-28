Crews On Scene Of Water Main Break In Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break that is causing some heavy flooding in Hoboken.
The break happened at 5th Street and Willow Avenue just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The break has sent water gushing into the streets and some customers are reporting little or no water pressure, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.
Willow Avenue and Clinton Street are closed between 4th and 6th streets. NJ TRANSIT 126 buses are being detoured to Washington Street.
