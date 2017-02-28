Mayor De Blasio Expected To Unveil Plans To Combat Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver a major speech Tuesday on combating the city’s homeless problem.
According to The New York Times, the mayor is expected to unveil a big increase in the number of shelters, adding 90 more facilities throughout the five boroughs.
That would increase the total number of available shelters by one-third, helping to ease the burden on existing homeless shelters serving about 60,000 people a day.
The mayor previewed his address in an interview with NY1.
“I’m going to be blunt with people about how long it’s going to take, and that we’re going to need community partners to help us do it,” de Blasio said.
Homelessness is an issue that has plagued de Blasio since he took office, with the number of people sleeping on the streets and begging for money increasing, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
The administration was recently criticized for a policy of placing homeless families in hotels in Manhattan and other boroughs at the cost of $400,000 a day.
The Times reports the mayor will likely be met with stiff opposition from neighborhoods that don’t want the shelters. A bitter fight in Maspeth, Queens forced a city to abandon plans to convert a hotel into a homeless shelter.
The announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m.