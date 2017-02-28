Islanders Recall Promising Winger Ho-Sang From Bridgeport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s probably only temporary, but Joshua Ho-Sang is joining the Islanders.

New York, which next plays Thursday night in Dallas, called up the talented-yet-controversial forward from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday on an emergency basis. The Isles (29-22-10), who are one point out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, are currently dealing with injuries to forwards Andrew Ladd and Alan Quine, so it’s possible if neither can go against the Stars, Ho-Sang will make his NHL debut.

The Isles are also expected to have previously sidelined Cal Clutterbuck and Shane Prince back in the lineup on Thursday.

Ho-Sang has been an intriguing player in the Isles’ organization ever since he was selected late in the first round of 2014 Entry Draft. He has spent the entire season at Bridgeport and for a time struggled to make the transition from juniors.

But he has turned it on of late. The 6-foot, 170-pound wing/center has put a slow start behind him to register 36 points, including 26 assists, in 48 games.

Ho-Sang has often been criticized for his outspoken nature, something that may have contributed to him falling to the 28th pick in the 2014 draft. Largely believed to have the skill set to be a top-six forward in the NHL, Ho-Sang got a dose of reality in September of 2015 when he was late for the first day of training camp with the Islanders and was subsequently sent back to juniors by general manager Garth Snow.

Along with forward Michael Dal Colle and defenseman Ryan Pulock, Ho-Sang is expected to challenge for a full-time role with the Islanders as early as next season.

The Islanders, who are reportedly looking to bolster their roster by Wednesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, are coming off a brutal 7-0 loss in Columbus on Saturday. New York is now 2-1 on its franchise-record nine-game road trip.