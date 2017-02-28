Historic Waldorf-Astoria Hotel To Close Its Doors For Condo Renovations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Westminster chimes of the great two-ton clock in the center lobby are counting down the hours until the Waldorf-Astoria closes its doors for a two to three year update.

More: Best Hotel Brunches In NYC

A number of the rooms are to be transformed into condos, and the vintage 1931 hotel will get a freshening up, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

The landmark will convert 1,100 hotel rooms in to condos, leaving only 300 to 500 for hotel guests, the Wall Street Journal reported in June 2016.

The famed grand ballroom, will also be kept as is.

Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese insurance company, bought the hotel from the Hilton Corporation for $1.95 billion in 2014. Hilton will continue to manage the storied hotel for the next 100 years as part of an agreement with Anbang.

After the sale, the State Department and the White House checked the out of the hotel. There was no formal announcement made, but analysts said it likely had to do with Chinese spying.

The Park Avenue hotel has restaurants including Peacock Alley, Bull and Bear Prime Steakhouse and Oscar’s.

Millionaire William Waldorf Astor opened the first Waldorf Hotel at Fifth Avenue and 33rd Street in 1893. The Astoria Hotel was constructed on an adjacent site in 1897, according to the hotel’s website.

The first Waldorf-Astoria closed in 1929 and was torn down to make way for the Empire State Building. The current hotel was completed in 1931 at 301 Park Ave. between 49th and 50th streets.