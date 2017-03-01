Storm Watch: Watch Live: Lightning Strike Causes LGA Delays | Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit

WATCH: Amar’e Stoudemire Says He Would ‘Shower Across The Street’ To Avoid A Gay Teammate

March 1, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Amar'e Stoudemire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Knick Amar’e Stoudemire says he would go to great lengths to avoid a gay teammate.

Stoudemire, who now plays in Israel, was asked hypothetically by the Israeli website Walla Sport how he would feel about having a homosexual teammate.

“I’m going to shower across the street,” he said. “I’m going to make sure my change of clothes are around the corner, and I’m going to take a different route to the gym.”

When asked if he was joking, the six-time NBA All-Star said, “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Amar'e Stoudemire

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire speaks to a journalist during a basketball training session in Jerusalem on Oct. 7, 2016. (Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

Stoudemire’s comments appear in a video in which other Israeli League players said they wouldn’t mind playing with a gay teammate.

The remarks drew swift criticism from former NBA player John Amaechi, who came out as gay after his career ended.

“These are serious times and we need serious people to lead important conversations, not petulant man-children spouting puerile prejudice,” Amaechi told TMZ.

Amaechi added that someone should tell Stoudemire to “stop flattering himself.”

It’s not the first time Stoudemire, 34, has made a homophobic remark. While playing for the Knicks in 2012, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 by the NBA for using a gay slur in a direct message to a fan on Twitter.

Stoudemire announced his retirement from the NBA last July, signing a one-day contract to retire as a Knick. A week later, however, he signed a two-year deal with Hapoel Jerusalem, a team he co-owns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia