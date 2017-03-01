Devils Deal Quincey To Columbus, Parenteau To Nashville

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kyle Quincey will almost certainly have a chance to play meaningful spring hockey. So may P.A. Parenteau.
Teetering on the brink of falling out of the race for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth, the Devils traded defenseman Quincey to the Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Parenteau to the Nashville Predators shortly before Wednesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.
In the Quincey trade, New Jersey received rugged Dalton Prout, who had fallen out of favor with the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old defenseman, who was the 154th overall pick in the 2010 Entry Draft, has 33 points and 263 penalty minutes in 224 career games.
Quincey, who had 12 points and a plus-3 rating in 53 games this season with New Jersey, will be joining a good situation in Columbus, which is currently tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Quincey has 34 goals and 118 assists in 548 career games.
New Jersey reportedly received a sixth-round pick from Nashville for Parenteau, who the Devils picked up on waivers from the Islanders during the preseason. The veteran forward posted 13 goals and 27 points in 59 games.
The Predators currently sit in third place in the Central Division.