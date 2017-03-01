CBS2 Exclusive: Victim In Forest Hills Mugging Speaks Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens woman says she was knocked unconscious by a robber Tuesday night, and police are trying to determine if he’s behind a string of attacks in the Forest Hills area.

The victim spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

“He was right there in my face and then he hit me,” she recounted.

The woman, who didn’t want to reveal her name, says she’s one of at least three victims — all brutalized in the Forest Hills area of Queens.

It was 5:30 on Tuesday evening when she says she was walking down Harrow Street near 71st Avenue when a man emerged from a parked car with tinted windows and confronted her.

“He just ran straight up to me and started screaming and waving his weapon in his left hand,” she said. “He had this rage in his eyes, this rage like he hit with all he got.”

The woman was hit three times giving her a concussion, six stitches now covering the gash in her head hidden by her hair. Her finger remains swollen and bruise.

When she came-to, she discovered her pocketbook filled with cash and credit cards was gone.

But her memory of the man was vivid enough to give police a description.

“He’s a black male, and not shaven,” she said. “Unshaven, like really scary eyes, devilish eyes.”

She says the neighborhood, quiet and filled with large upscale homes with older residents, was considered a safe place until now.

The victim is urging residents in this area to keep an eye out for any strange or unfamiliar cars. In her case, she says her attacker was in a large blue dark sedan, possibly a blue Ford Crown Victoria.