Delays At LaGuardia Airport After Lightning Strike Leaves Hole On Runway

March 1, 2017 1:20 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — LaGuardia Airport is experiencing delays after a lightning strike that left a hole on a runway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the lightning strike created a hole on Runway 22 shortly after 11 a.m., causing traffic and delays for incoming and outgoing planes.

The FAA says arriving flights could experience delays of up to 1 hour and 35 minutes. Departing flights could see delays of up to 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The runway was closed, but was reopened at around 12:40 p.m.

