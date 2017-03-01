LISTEN: Mike Francesa Learns About Uber

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa received a lesson in Uber on Wednesday’s show.
The WFAN host was describing a recent yellow cab ride in which his driver blamed Uber for hurting business.
Curious to know more about the car-hailing app, Francesa then peppered Brian Monzo, Chris McMonigle and Chris Lopresti with questions:
• “Why would you do that rather than just go out in the street and raise your hand and have a yellow cab come pick you up?”
• “If a guy has one star, you say I don’t want him? … Well, how does he ever get any work if he’s got one star?”
• “Will an Uber driver go into a bad neighborhood?”
Have a listen.