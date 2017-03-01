CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

New Jersey Students Celebrate The Start Of The Lenten Season

March 1, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Ash Wednesday, Lent, Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For many Christians, Lent is a period of conversion and change. CBS2’s Meg Baker talked to some school children in Bergen County about what that means to them.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten Season for Catholics. At Our Lady the Visitation in Paramus, students are taking their promises very seriously.

“You don’t just get your ashes and leave,” fifth grader Sophia Ditchfield said. “You get your ashes to mark a new beginning.”

“Lenten Season is a time of reflection and trying to give thanks to Jesus for his sacrifices,” 14-year-old Daniella Navia said.

Ash Wednesday represents a journey of changes to Christians. The ashes are a symbol that we are not perfect and must repent for our sins leading up to Easter Sunday.

“Lent is a chance to get things back on track,” Father Eugene Fields said.

From what it sounds like, parents in this particular parish will have a few extra helping hands around the house.

“I’m probably just going to help my parents with the dogs because there’s a lot of dog fur between the two of them,” fifth grader Alyssa Mack pledged.

Sixth grader Marc Grabulosa says he’ll not only do more chores, but also give up chips for the next month and change.

Fourth grader Ian Chap says he’ll be giving up sweets, including his beloved Kit Kat bars.

One religion teacher at the school had an idea that didn’t go over so well with her students.

“I suggested giving up texting, TV, or Snapchat, but they kind of laughed at that idea,” Linda Maliani said.

The students told CBS2 they are all working on their Lenten promises together to make their school and town a better place for all.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia