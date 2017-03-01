CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

All Systems Go: Yankees’ Tanaka Impresses In First Spring Outing

Right-Hander Throws 16 Of His 25 Pitches For Strikes Over 2 Innings In Split Squad Win Over Tigers March 1, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Masahiro Tanaka’s first pitch of spring training was a wild one, sailing all the way to the backstop.

Then, the New York Yankees ace quickly settled in.

Tanaka struck out two over two hitless innings during his initial exhibition start Tuesday in the Yankees’ split-squad 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander’s opening pitch soared over the head of Tigers leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler.

“I liked everything except the first pitch,” Tanaka said through a translator. “I’m not really sure (what happened).”

Tanaka did say that the angles of the bullpen mound and the slope of the main hill were different.

Kinsler reached on an infield error but was erased when Omar Infante hit into a double play. Tanaka ended the first by striking out Nicholas Castellanos.

Tanaka struck out Steven Moya during a perfect second. He reached 92 mph in a 25-pitch outing that included 16 strikes.

“Overall, I thought everything was good,” Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. “It was good to see him stay within his delivery and execute the pitches he needed to execute, and come out of it and feel good.”

Both strikeouts came on split-finger pitches.

“The split was really good, and the slider (too)” Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez said through a translator. “The location of the fastball was a little off. But it’s the first start, so I know he can locate better.”

Four of the six batters Tanaka faced hit the ball on the ground.

“It means that the batter is off balance, you’re getting the batter to be off-balance,” Tanaka said. “I think it’s a good sign.”

Tanaka is scheduled to start on opening day April 2 at Tampa Bay.

Tanaka was a concern at the start of spring training last year after arthroscopic surgery in October 2015 to remove a bone spur from his throwing elbow. He went 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts, throwing a career-high 199 2-3 innings.

“Right now I think I’m on the right path,” Tanaka said. “As far as my body goes, it’s in good shape. So it’s been good.”

Tanaka is 39-16 with a 3.12 ERA over 75 starts in three seasons with the Yankees. He was limited to 44 starts over his first two seasons due to injuries.

MOREMasahiro Tanaka Says He Isn’t Thinking About Ability To Opt Out

Tanaka’s $155 million, seven-year contract allows him to terminate the deal after this season, give up a $23 million annual salary from 2018-20 and become a free agent.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia