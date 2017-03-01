Police: Newark Burglar Climbs Through Hole Into Restaurant

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Hole-y theft.
Newark Police say a burglar broke into the Ambassador Fish & Chicken restaurant on South Orange Avenue by climbing through a hole from the apartment above.
The burglary took place at around 5 a.m. on February 22.
The area of the building above the restaurant is vacant.
The suspect was spotted wearing a black puffy coat, a baseball cap with the word “Money” on it, and later a “skully”-type hat with a pom-pom as well as dark gloves with white tips, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Newark Crime Stoppers at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).
All calls are confidential and could result in a reward.