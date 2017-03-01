NY State Police: Woman ‘Intentionally’ Rams Hearing Impaired Child With Shopping Cart

CORTLANDT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State Police are trying to identify a woman who they say “intentionally rammed” a hearing impaired 10-year-old with a shopping cart.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart on East Main Street in Cortlandt Manor.
Police have released pictures of the woman, who they say is wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Steven M. Connolly by calling (914) 769-2600 or (914) 737-7171. Refer to case #7428072. Calls can be kept confidential.