Small Business Spotlight: OperationsInc Founder David Lewis On The Value Of Joining Boards

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, Joe Connolly sits down with David Lewis, founder of OperationsInc, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, who knows how to build a business.
OperationsInc began as a way for Lewis to do consultation work out of his home, but soon blossomed into an HR consulting firm serving clients across the country.
Lewis shares with Connolly one of the best ways to find new customers, partners, employees and even ideas.