Retired Firefighter Who Fought Rare 9/11-Related Cancer Donates Van To Help Others

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York’s bravest has come up with a way to help fellow firefighters.
Retired Staten Island firefighter Jimmy Martinez fought a rare 9/11-related cancer, which is now in remission.
At a special dedication ceremony Thursday, he donated a new van that will be used to transport other firefighters who need medical attention for sicknesses due to the September 11 attacks.
“The men of this firehouse are the epitome of all that is good within the fire department,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of being a part of this firehouse, to wear this patch and also have it on an FDNY vehicle.”
Martinez was with Engine 157 at ground zero during the September 11 attacks and spent months working rescue and recovery after losing six of his colleagues.
In 2013, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.