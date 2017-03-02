CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: MS-13 Gang Members Arrested In Connection To Brentwood Teen Murders | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Better Safe Than Sorry:’ Bergen County High School Trains Staff To Use Opioid Antidote Narcan

March 2, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Bergen County, Narcan, New Jersey, Opioid Epidemic, Sean Adams

ALLENDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Northern Highlands Regional High School is expected to train the nurse and athletic director on how to use the opioid antidote Naloxone in the event of an overdose on school grounds.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, temporarily blocks the effects of heroin, OxyContin and other powerful painkillers.

KILLER TIDE: The Opioid Epidemic

An overdose has not been reported at the Bergen County school, but the opioid epidemic is so real, school districts are taking extra precautions, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported. 

“Ultimately our district felt it was in the best interest to be proactive on this,” Superintendent Scott Beckerman said. “We’ve not had any overdose deaths or any overdoses at school, but we felt that better safe than sorry, and better prepared should any situation ever occur.

New Jersey recommends wider distributions of Naloxone. Belleville and Wallington have also adopted similar policies.

In Dec. 2016, nurses at Ocean County schools were being taught to use Narcan spray — used to combat a heroin overdose even if a victim isn’t breathing. The Narcan sprays were administered to 23 schools, including parochials.

The Narcan sprays have about 8-milligrams of Naloxone, the antidote for all opiate overdoses.

In 2016, there were 87 overdose deaths in Bergen County, with first responders administering naxloxone 207 times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia