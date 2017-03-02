Fire Rips Through Passaic Apartment Building Overnight

March 2, 2017 5:52 AM
PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Five residents and two firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation after flames spread through an apartment building in Passaic overnight.

The blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday on Gregory Avenue. Firefighters say the fire began in one unit and quickly spread throughout one wing of the structure, gutting it.

“Basically, behind the Sheetrock it’s a virtual lumber yard,” said Passaic Battalion Chief Chris Szczygiel. “Because of the concerted efforts of the firefighters, we were able to do ventilation operations to make a trench cut basically and save half of the structure.”

Firefighters say the wind was a factor and there was concern that the flames would spread to other buildings, triggering an evacuation for residents nearby.

“I saw the yellow flames coming out and it’s so windy, the wind made it go to the next floor,” resident Hadal Rana told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

Firefighters say because of the wind, it took them roughly two hours to get the fire under control.

The 120 residents who lived in the building where the fire started are being sheltered at Passaic City Hall.

As for everybody else who was evacuated, they have been allowed back into their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

