Suspect Extradited From Scotland, Charged In Yonkers Murder

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It took more than six months and a global manhunt, but Yonkers police believe they have the man responsible for a murder last summer.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Sheppard Adeghe has been charged with murder by Westchester County prosecutors after being extradited from Scotland.
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said the case stems from the August shooting death of Elias Flores, 19.
“A few days after Flores was killed, the defendant sought and obtained an emergency passport,” Scarpino said.
Yonkers police Commissioner Charles Gardner believes the two men quarreled before the shooting, but would not say why.
“We can say that the victim and the suspect were known to each other,” Gardner said.
Adeghe, 31, has eight prior arrests – mostly for drugs.