Boomer & Carton: Marshall Is A Goner, Kaepernick’s About-Face, And More

There was plenty to talk about during the latest edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza.
The Jets and Brandon Marshall are parting ways, and Craig reluctantly broached the topic of head coach Todd Bowles’ future. Also, Colin Kaepernick has had an apparent change of heart regarding our country’s national anthem, and former Knick Amar’e Stoudemire issued some homophobic remarks, followed by a half-hearted apology.
You know the drill folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.