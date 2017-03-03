Lincoln Tunnel South Tube Reopens After Police Pursuit

March 3, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Lincoln tunnel, New Jersey State Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police temporarily shut down the Lincoln Tunnel South Tube to New York on Friday night.

New Jersey State Police started pursuing a minivan in Weehawken around 8 p.m., according to authorities. The van would not stop and blew through several tolls before entering the South Tunnel, police said.

The pursuit ended with several people taken into custody in the middle of the tunnel, authorities said. Charges are pending.

The South Tube reopened around 9 p.m.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

