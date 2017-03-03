‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC’s Dana White Heads Massive Show

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week, in more ways than one.
On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman meet up with UFC president Dana White to preview a stacked UFC 209 card, and get his early perspective on a potential super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.
Also joining the show are UFC 209 headliner Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, undefeated lightweight wrecking ball Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, who will be making his pay-per-view debut as color commentator on Saturday night.
UFC 209 will feature a rematch of a 2016 Fight of the Year candidate between Thompson and Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. When the top two welterweights met back in November at UFC 205, fans were treated to an epic back-and-forth battle that ended in instant controversy.
“Wonderboy” talked about the adjustments he’s making for the rematch, fan reaction to his Tenacious D walk-out song, and offered his thoughts on brother-in-law and former champion Chris Weidman’s acting debut on CBS.
Before Thompson steps into the Octagon on Saturday, a pair of streaking lightweights in Tony Ferguson (nine consecutive wins) and Nurmagomedov (24-0) will square off for the Interim-lightweight title, a belt which remains (reluctantly) vacated by champ McGregor.
Nurmagomedov talked about the type of problems a lengthier, scrappier opponent like Ferguson can present, and how boxing legend Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, possesses the same amount of energy as a lion.
On the broadcast side of things, UFC will trot out a different team, with Cruz teaming up with Jon Anik and Joe Rogan. Cruz put on his analyst hat to breakdown UFC 209’s main event, explain the peaks and valleys of 2016, and why he never ducked top opponents, unlike a certain boxing champion.
