Feds Arrest Man For Allegedly Trying To Join ISIS In Syria

March 4, 2017 12:21 PM
Elvis Redzepagic, ISIS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Friday for allegedly travelling abroad to join ISIS.

The Department of Justice says 26-year-old Elvis Redzepagic, of Commack, travelled to the Middle East twice in the past two years to attempt to join a foreign terrorist organization. Specifically, in 2015 Redzepagic communicated with an individual he believed to be the commander of a battalion in Syria and made attempts to join him to engage in jihad.

He traveled to Turkey in July 2015 and made several attempts to cross the border into Syria to join his contact’s organization, according to the DOJ.

Unable to enter Syria from Turkey, federal authorities say he travelled to Jordan in August 2016 but was stopped and deported by Jordanian authorities.

In October 2015, Redzepagic allegedly made several inflammatory posts to social media, explaining that “jihad” is when you “fight for the sake of God” and “die for the sake of Allah,” adding that he travelled to Turkey to “perform Jihad and join Jabhat Al-Nusra.” In subsequent interviews with law enforcement officials, he allegedly admitted that he was prepared to strap a bomb to himself when he attempted to enter Syria from Turkey.

“This defendant made numerous attempts to travel to Syria to wage violent jihad,” US Attorney Robert Capers said. “We will continue to track down and prosecute individuals like the defendant before they are able to become foreign fighters or harm the United States and its allies.”

“Redzepagic, a U.S. citizen living in Long Island, made multiple attempts to join ISIS or al-Nusrah Front in Syria where he wanted to engage in violent jihad, which could have resulted in the death of countless individuals” said Special Agent in Charge, Angel Melendez of Homeland Security Investigation, New York. “This arrest underscores the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies across the globe in identifying and bringing these extremists to justice before they are able to commit terrorist attacks.”

It’s not immediately clear whether the Commack resident has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.

Redzepagic was taken into custody at his home and is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn Saturday.

