CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Lubin Lands Massive Left, Knocking Out Cota In 4th Round

March 4, 2017 11:18 PM
Filed Under: Boxing, Erickson Lubin, Jorge Cota

NEW YORK (AP) — This is why they call Erickson Lubin “Hammer Time.”

With a massive overhand left, Lubin knocked out Mexico’s Jorge Cota at 1:25 of the fourth round Saturday night for his 18th straight victory and 12th knockout.

The super welterweight gave the Barclays Center crowd and national TV audience on CBS a thrill after a relatively dull three rounds. He even squatted in front of Cota seconds before delivering the knockout punch.

Lubin controlled the fight on the undercard of the Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia welterweight title bout from the start. In what was billed as a WBC eliminator, the Orlando, Florida fighter powerfully eliminated Cota (23-2).

Lubin, 21, had promised earlier in the week he’d be a champion by the end of 2017. He certainly is on the right track.

“I kept leading with the jab, throwing the jab; he pulled some big shots,” Lubin said. “But then I started pulling tricks on him and I put him down. I knew he was tough in the third, I hurt him in the fourth, and I knew if I stalked him and pulled some tricks, baited him with the overhand left, he would go down.”

Former light heavyweight champion Chad Dawson started well against Poland’s Andrzej Fonfara, but was tagged and knocked down in the ninth round earlier in the night. Dawson held on for the rest of the round, but a straight right early in the 10th and final round , followed by a flurry against the ropes ended it.

Fonfara, now fighting out of Chicago, improved to 19-4 with his 17th knockout, then climbed the corner of the ropes to pump his arms to his fans. Dawson, now 34-5, sat glumly on his stool, perhaps recognizing his career is at a crossroads at age 34.

“I think I’m leaning towards retirement,” Dawson said. “I’ve had a good career. I have nothing to be ashamed of.”

U.S. Olympian Richardson Hitchins of Brooklyn made his pro debut a quick and impressive one. He knocked down Mexico’s Mario Perez twice in the first round, needing 1:38 for the victory.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia