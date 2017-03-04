Men Wanted In Connection To Williamsburg Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed another man in Williamsburg last month.
Police say that on Feb. 8 just after 4:00 am, the 33-year-old victim was among several patrons — including the two suspects — in front of DuckDuck, a bar located at 161 Montrose Ave.
The victim was speaking with one of the suspects when the conversation became confrontational. At that point, the other suspect approached the victim from behind, grabbed him by the beck, and dragged him to the ground. The suspect who had been speaking with the victim then struck the victim as he lay on the ground, according to police.
The suspects took $1,350 from the victim’s pants pocket and fled in an unknown direction.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic male in his 30s and a black male in his 30s.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682).