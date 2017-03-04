Trump Alleges Former President Obama Tapped Phones During Race

PALM BEACH, F.L. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump’s telephones “wire tapped” during last year’s election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation.

Trump says in a series of tweets that he “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.”

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The president went on to compare the alleged wiretapping to the infamous Watergate scandal that embroiled President Richard Nixon’s administration, ultimately ending in his 1974 resignation from office.

There’s no immediate White House comment, and an Obama spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s tweets could be in response to Democrat’s outcry following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions — in his confirmation hearings — didn’t disclose his contacts with Russia’s American ambassador during the campaign. Sessions — a senator at that time — was Trump’s earliest Senate supporter.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia influenced the election to help Trump win.

