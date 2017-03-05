3/5 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning folks! It’s downright frigid out the door today, as temps dropped into the single digits and teens across the region. And that’s only part of the story… with the winds, it’s feeling more like zero near the city and below zero N&W!
Bundle up if you’re headed out early! The good news is, the winds calm and temps will actually climb a little higher this afternoon than yesterday… mid to upper 30s with bright blue skies.
It turns mild again heading into the new work week as temps once again reach the 60s by Tuesday with some rain moving on through. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!