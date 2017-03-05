CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man Pulls Gun In Queens Cell Phone Store Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man police say robbed a Queens cell phone store at gunpoint Saturday evening.
According to police, the man entered a Metro PCS store on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica Hills at around 7:40 p.m., pulled out a black handgun and demanded cell phones from a 26-year-old employee.
The suspect made off with two Apple iPhones before fleeing the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police describe the suspect as a man standing 5’9″, weighing around pounds with a mustache. Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed above.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.