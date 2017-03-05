81-Year-Old Woman Threatened, Robbed In Bronx Elevator, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after an 81-year-old woman was threatened and robbed in an elevator in the Bronx on Friday.
According to police, an unidentified man pretended to help the woman out of an elevator in a residential building on Grand Concourse and Marcy Place before threatening her with an unknown object.
Police say the man took $200 from the woman’s pocketbook before leaving the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The NYPD describes the suspect as around 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with a salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a green jacket and white sneakers with a black knit cap.
Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.