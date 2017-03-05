McCollum Scores 31 In Trail Blazers’ 130-116 Win Over Nets

PORTLAND, Oregon (CBSNewYork/AP) — CJ McCollum scored 31 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the Brooklyn Nets 130-116 on Saturday night.
Al-Farouq Aminu made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points off the bench as well as a team-high six rebounds for Portland, which won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game win streak from Jan. 21-27.
The Blazers went 16 of 25 (64 percent) on 3-pointers and shot 57 percent from the field overall.
With its win and Denver’s loss to Charlotte on Saturday night, the Blazers moved within 1 1/2 games of the Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Brook Lopez led the Nets with 26 points.
