3/6 Monday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! It’s a frigid start to the morning with everyone below freezing, and with a slight wind chill. We will be warmer with temps in the low & mid 40s this afternoon, but clouds will move in ahead of a warm front. Some light showers are possible late tonight.
Better chance for some light rain tomorrow as a warm front moves through…and it will be quite mild! How does a high 60 degrees sound? Wednesday will be similarly warm with clearing skies behind a cold front…but it will be breezy!
Stay tuned for the latest and stay warm this morning!