3/6 Monday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

March 6, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! It’s a frigid start to the morning with everyone below freezing, and with a slight wind chill. We will be warmer with temps in the low & mid 40s this afternoon, but clouds will move in ahead of a warm front. Some light showers are possible late tonight.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Better chance for some light rain tomorrow as a warm front moves through…and it will be quite mild! How does a high 60 degrees sound? Wednesday will be similarly warm with clearing skies behind a cold front…but it will be breezy!

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Stay tuned for the latest and stay warm this morning!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia